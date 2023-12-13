Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $259.45

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.58 and its 200 day moving average is $228.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

