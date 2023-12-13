NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $545.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.70 and its 200-day moving average is $457.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $297.62 and a 12-month high of $556.77.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 167.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

