Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Up 41.4% in November

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

