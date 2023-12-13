Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Ares Management has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $112.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500 and have sold 439,376 shares worth $45,821,410. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

