Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $301.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.