SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 2,296.7% in November

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 2,296.7% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227,861 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SMX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

