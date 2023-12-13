FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $48.05.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1887 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
