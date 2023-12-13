Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Soluna by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soluna by 4,429.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Stock Performance

SLNH opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Soluna has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 329.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

