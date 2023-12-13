Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Spear Alpha ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Spear Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

