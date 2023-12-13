Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Spear Alpha ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Spear Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.
About Spear Alpha ETF
