Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Drops By 51.6%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SJ opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Scienjoy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

