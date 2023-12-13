Topaz Energy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.07. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2797295 earnings per share for the current year.

TPZ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. In other news, Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910. Insiders own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

