Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 854,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.51.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
