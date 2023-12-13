Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Declines By 41.4%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Soligenix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 737.93% and a negative net margin of 841.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

