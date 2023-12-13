Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 5,050.0% in November

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 5,050.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.