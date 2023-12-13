Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 5,050.0% in November

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 5,050.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
