Principal Street Partners LLC Has $674,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

