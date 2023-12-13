Principal Street Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average of $216.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

