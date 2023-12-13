Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 13,321 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertiv by 137.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

