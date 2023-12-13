Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

FISV opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.