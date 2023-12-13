John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

