PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

