Bokf Na Sells 109,929 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,929 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $34,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DVY opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

