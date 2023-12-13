BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 75.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

TCPC opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

