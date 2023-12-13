Bokf Na Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $585.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.