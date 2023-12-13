Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$21.41 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.18. The firm has a market cap of C$40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.011745 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.77.

Read Our Latest Report on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.