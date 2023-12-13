Bokf Na Has $25.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
