BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6969 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 120.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $219,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

