Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

