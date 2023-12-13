Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.60 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.