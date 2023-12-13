Cronos Price Tops $0.0985 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $18.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00093852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004766 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

