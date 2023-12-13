Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Photronics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Photronics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Photronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Photronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

