ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

ABM stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

