Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

