Barclays Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $120.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

NYSE PHM opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

