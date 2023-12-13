Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.