ONUS (ONUS) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and $327.53 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36407647 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

