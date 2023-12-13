Barclays Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

JELD opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 74,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

