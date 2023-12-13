Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $145.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

CE stock opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

