Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $4,769,093. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,455,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

