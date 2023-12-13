Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $132.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.72.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.