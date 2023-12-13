Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $177.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.