VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

