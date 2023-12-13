D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $166.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $247,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.