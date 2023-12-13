Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.