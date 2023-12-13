Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

