Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

VIAV opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,952,000 after buying an additional 1,746,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $11,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

