Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,910 shares of company stock valued at $33,484,102. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

