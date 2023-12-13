Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

