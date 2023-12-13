Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) & Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Critical Analysis

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Sleep Country Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 11.37% 61.42% 22.92% Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $10.21 billion 2.35 $1.24 billion $24.65 20.00 Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Sleep Country Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Country Canada.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ulta Beauty and Sleep Country Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 3 15 1 2.80 Sleep Country Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $528.95, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 114.73%. Given Sleep Country Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sleep Country Canada is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Sleep Country Canada on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services. The company's private label products comprises Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. It also distributes its products through its stores, website, and mobile applications. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous, Sleep Country Canada, Hush, and Endy retail banners. It also sells its products through an e-commerce platform. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

