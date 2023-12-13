NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Critical Contrast

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siemens Healthineers and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NovoCure $537.84 million 2.45 -$92.53 million ($1.86) -6.63

Siemens Healthineers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Healthineers 0 0 0 0 N/A NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Siemens Healthineers and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NovoCure has a consensus price target of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 267.28%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Siemens Healthineers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Healthineers and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A NovoCure -39.14% -46.89% -16.89%

Summary

NovoCure beats Siemens Healthineers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products. The Varian segment provides cancer care technologies, solutions, and services to oncology departments in hospitals and clinics; and technology-enabled optimized workflows, clinical services, and digital solutions and applications for managing treatment and therapy. Its Advanced Therapies segment offers products that are designed to support image-guided minimally invasive treatments in various areas, such as cardiology, interventional radiology, and surgery; and angiography systems and mobile C-arms. It offers essential technical customer service, such as maintenance and repair; medical equipment performance management training; clinical education and e-learning; planning and design; financing; asset management; and managed departmental services for laboratories and healthcare facilities, as well as digital healthcare consulting, products, and services. The company is headquartered in Forchheim, Germany. Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a subsidiary of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.