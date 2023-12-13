Head to Head Survey: Hesai Group (HSAI) vs. Its Rivals

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hesai Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hesai Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 91 212 311 7 2.38

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.41%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $1.72 billion -$43.61 million -18.19 Hesai Group Competitors $874.46 million $18.20 million -3.87

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hesai Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -213.92% -139.68% -34.44%

Summary

Hesai Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

